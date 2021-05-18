Colombia: Cali's Mayor Orders His Cabinet To Resign

The city has been the epicenter of recent protests in Colombia, where there have been road blockades for almost 21 days in a row.

Cali's Mayor Jorge Ospina Tuesday requested the resignation of his Cabinet and local entities directors amid the national strike tossing Colombia since April 28.

He also announced financial allocation on inclusive projects related to social emergency, employment, sports, and culture for young people.

The capital city of the Valle del Cauca department has been the epicenter of recent protests in Colombia, where there have been road blockades for almost 21 days in a row.

"These are moments demanding real transformations, expansion of capacities, and recovery of trust," Ospina twitted.

Despite widespread condemnation of the Colombian government's brutal repression of mass protests, security forces are still using heavy-grade weaponry such as seen here in Popayán yesterday.#SOSColombia #ParoNacional pic.twitter.com/Nvs76Vd1kk — Justice for Colombia (@JFColombia) May 13, 2021

On Sunday, Cali's Police director Gen. Juan Carlos Rodriguez stepped down amid national and international critics of police brutality against demonstrators.

Even though President Ivan Duque withdrew his neoliberal tax reform proposal, demonstrators continue to demand social transformations such as universal health coverage and an end to violence against social leaders.

At least 50 Colombians have died in the protests, most of them at the hands of security forces. The Ombudsman's Office reported that 1,430 people were arbitrarily detained, 21 women were subjected to sexual violence, and over 520 people are reported missing.