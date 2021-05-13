INDEPAZ Confirms Murder Of Another Social Leader In Colombia

Seven social leaders have been killed in Colombia since the beginning of the protests against President Ivan Duque on April 28.

Colombia's Institute for Development and Peace Studies (INDEPAZ) on Wednesday reported the murder of women's rights defender Cecilia Valderrama in the Chaparral municipality, Tolima Department.

The leader of the El Escobal Women's Association (ASMUES) was found dead with signs of violence in a pasture on Wednesday.

Her neighbors last saw her on Tuesday at 18h00 local time, when she left her residence to a nearby road to wait for a package from downtown. Valderrama did not show up to meet the vehicle nor did she return home.

"A couple of hours after her disappearance, the entire neighborhood began to search for her. We were worried because she was very dear to everyone," community leader Norberto Fernandez said.

Thousands in Colombia continued their protests against police violence and inequality.



The Colombian police have used excessive force, killing at least 40 people, says rights group @TembloresOng.



Since 2000, the U.S. has given at least $10 billion in “security aid” to Colombia. pic.twitter.com/C45iebXPAC — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 13, 2021

"We are dismayed because our community is peaceful, with no acts of violence. We urge authorities to look for the perpetrators of this crime," he added. Seven social leaders have been killed in Colombia since the beginning of the protests against President Ivan Duque on April 28. The first of these politically related crimes occurred in the Aguadas municipality, where Wilson Lopez was killed by armed men.