Colombia Ratifies Rejection of US Sanctions Against Venezuela

"We do not agree with sanctions against Venezuela, nor against Cuba, nor against anyone," Colombian diplomat Murillo stated.

On Thursday, Luis Murillo, the acting chancellor of Colombia, reiterated his country's opposition to sanctions against Venezuela at a time when the United States is considering reimposing its coercive measures.

"As a principle, we maintain that unilateral sanctions by one country should not exist. We do not agree with sanctions against Venezuela, nor against Cuba, nor against anyone," the Colombian diplomat emphasized after meetings at the White House

In the coming days, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will have to decide whether to maintain the temporary lifting of several sanctions on Venezuelan gas and oil.

This decision was made by Washington after the Venezuelan government and the opposition reached a series of electoral agreements, among which was the holding of presidential elections in the second half of 2024.

In this interview with @BrianBeckerDC, Venezuela's ex Foreign Minister @JAArreaza recalls a 2019 meeting with Elliott Abrams, the war criminal Trump appointed to oversee his coup attempt.



Abrams admitted the US was using sanctions to starve Venezuela of food, medicine, and… pic.twitter.com/1RyZLLFVQB — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) April 6, 2024

Earlier in the week, Murillo went to the United Nations headquarters in New York to discuss issues related to the peace process in Colombia. On Wednesday, he traveled to Washington to address matters related to the relationship between Colombia and the United States.

On Thursday, the Colombian diplomat held a series of meetings at the White House on issues centered on the peace process and migration.

Officials such as Jonathan Finer, vice-adviser to the National Security Council; Dan Erikson, the principal adviser to the White House for Latin America; Brian Nichols, in charge of Latin America at the Department of State; and Blas Núñez, deputy secretary of Border Policy at the Department of Homeland Security, were present at these meetings.