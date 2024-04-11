Venezuelan Attorney General Details Corruption Plot Dismantling

The conspiracy plot included kidnapping the governor of Tachira, assaulting the San Cristobal barracks, and triggering urban violence, Saab said.

During an interview with teleSUR on Wednesday, Attorney General Tarek William Saab provided details about the most recent actions against corruption in Venezuela.

In 31 corruption schemes linked to the oil industry, the Prosecutor's Office has initiated legal proceedings against 308 individuals, 75 of whom have already been convicted.

In these proceedings, authorities have brought charges against Tareck El Aissami - who served as vice president of the republic, minister of oil, and president of the state oil company PDVSA. Nelson Martinez, Eulogio del Pino, and Rafael Ramirez have also been prosecuted.

"This clearly demonstrates the prosecutorial stance of the Prosecutor's Office and the criminal courts of the country," Saab said.

#Venezuela dealt a blow to corruption. Former oil minister and former president of #PDVSA Tareck El Aissami arrested in investigation of the PDVSA-Cripto case pic.twitter.com/9iitbVIP1p — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 9, 2024

In the first phase of the PDVSA-Crypto case that began in March, authorities arrested 54 people. Subsequently, Tareck El Aissami, Samark Lopez, and Simon Zerpa were detained.

"We are talking about a conspiracy to implode the national economy using the electronic financial system," Saab explained, adding that the conspiracy included kidnapping the governor of Tachira, assaulting the San Cristobal barracks, and triggering urban violence.

The Attorney General assured that the accounts from sources and the facts themselves demonstrate that the destabilization plot was being planned from Washington and Miami.

Despite all of the above, authorities have managed to recover PDVSA, the trust of the markets, and the Venezuelan Corporation of Guayana, Saab said.