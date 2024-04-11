Venezuelan Authorities Meet With International Observers

The electoral system has demonstrated its transparency on multiple occasions, CNE president pointed out.

On Thursday, Elvis Amoroso, the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), met with international electoral delegations and Latin American parliamentarians visiting Venezuela ahead of the presidential elections on July 28th.

Amoroso informed the visitors that the Venezuelan electoral system has demonstrated its strength and transparency on multiple occasions.

"It is the best electoral system in the world," he said, expressing his certainty that they will objectively assess the electoral process and communicate their recommendations.

The CNE president mentioned that the upcoming elections fulfill aspects of the Barbados Agreements, among which is the holding of elections in the second semester of 2024.

To this end, all Venezuelan political sectors submitted proposals related to the dates of the elections to the National Assembly.

After being analyzed by the legislators, their proposals were presented to the CNE, which defined July 28th as the date with the greatest support for holding the presidential elections.

Amoroso also reminded that the presidential election is held every six years as established by the Venezuelan constitution. This time, 37 parties of different ideological tendencies nominated 13 presidential candidates, who were ratified by the electoral authorities after reviewing that they meet the requirements established by the laws.

"All political organizations had the opportunity to participate," Amoroso said, recalling that candidates with legal impediments had to appeal to the Supreme Justice Court to request their political eligibility.

"That institution transmitted to the CNE that these candidates could be enabled, and we proceeded with their registration. Everyone who went before the Court and presented their arguments was attended to," Amoroso said, adding that political organizations also had the opportunity to choose the location of their candidate on the ballot.

