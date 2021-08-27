Venezuela Installs Airlift to Help People Affected By Rainfalls

In Merida City, authorities are also working to recover the local power plant, which was boarded up by the heavy rains.

On Thursday, Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced the installation of an airlift operation in Merida City to help families affected by heavy rains from tropical waves 38 and 39.

"We set this airlift given that land operations to supply water, food, and medicines became difficult. Our mission will always be to help the Venezuelan people," Rodriguez said and lamented the death of 16 citizens and the destruction of nearly 800 houses in Merida City.

The Army, fire brigades, and civil protection teams are currently deployed in this city to support the search for missing people. They recently found a survivor and took him to a health facility. However, three citizens remain missing so far.

"We are searching for victims and helping them. Our priority is our citizens' life and health. We will remain here as long as it takes," Rodriguez pointed out.



Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez, revealed that a second report on the damage caused by Unilateral Coercive Measures to the country was delivered to the ICC, highlighting evidence on the damage that coercive measures are causing to the Venezuelan people. pic.twitter.com/DbL4ntMGmg — MV English (@MV_Eng) August 25, 2021

In Merida, authorities are also working to recover the local power plant, which was boarded up by heavy rainfall, and rebuild over 60 homes destroyed by the flooding of the rivers.

Rodriguez also announced that the Bolivarian government deployed a team specialized in housing construction to implement prevention measures in the area. On Thursday, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) expressed its solidarity with the Venezuelan people for the loss of lives and material damage caused by the tropical waves.

"We recognize all the efforts made by the administration of President Nicolas Maduro to help the victims and recover the affected areas amidst the economic crisis," ALBA-TCP stated.