Venezuela Welcomes Peru’s Support to the Dialogue Process

After the arrival of Pedro Castillo to the Presidency, Peru changed its position regarding the Venezuelan political situation and the Bolivarian revolution.

On Wednesday, Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia thanked Peru for its willingness to accompany the dialogue between the Government of President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition.

During his inauguration ceremony, Foreign Affairs Minister Oscar Maurtua said that Peru supports the dialogue process and offered to serve as an alternate venue for the meetings among the Venezuelan political sectors.

"We welcome the statements of Foreign Affairs Minister Maurtua... which opens a new stage of rapprochement between brother countries. We wish the ambassador success in his work," Plasencia tweeted.

On August 9, Peru spoke in favor of the negotiations that began on August 13 and will continue from September 3 to 6 in Mexico City.

As agreed in the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the parties, the discussions will deal with issues such as the expansion of political rights and electoral guarantees, the lifting of the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela, the respect of the opposition to the rule of law, the resignation of the opposition to violent forms of action, the reparation of the victims of violence, the protection of the national economy, and the establishment of guarantees of implementation and verification of the agreements reached.

The Venezuelan Government is represented by the National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, lawmaker Nicolas Maduro Guerra, and the governor of the state Miranda Hector Rodriguez. The opposition delegation comprises politicians such as former Baruta Mayor Gerardo Blyde and former lawmakers Tomas Guanipa, Stalin Gonzalez, and Mariela Magallanes.