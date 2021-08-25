Venezuela Assists Citizens Affected by Heavy Rains

President Maduro signed an emergency decree for Merida state, where 15 people died due to the effects of tropical waves.

On Tuesday, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro deployed the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and Civil Protection to assist the communities affected by heavy rains caused by tropical waves 38 and 39.

Currently, wave number 38 lies to the north of Zulia state and continues to leave the country through the west. Meanwhile, Tropical wave number 39 is over the east of the country, causing heavy rainfall in 85 municipalities. So far, both waves have destroyed over 8,000 homes and forced about 35,600 citizens to refuge in shelters.

Maduro ordered the Housing Ministry to build houses for the people affected by the rains because "no Venezuelan will remain in a shelter forever."

Besides affecting 116 roads and ten bridges, floods and landslides have damaged power stations in the states of Amazonas, Barinas, Bolivar, Delta Amacuro, Merida, Monagas, Tachira, and Zulia.



To expedite relief efforts in the Merida state, where 15 people died due to the rains, Maduro issued an emergency decree whereby government officials will access medical supplies and other goods without bureaucratic obstacles.

"On Wednesday, we expect 20 tons of water supplies and humanitarian aid," Merida Mayor spokesperson Jehyson Guzman announced. Because of the transformations prompted by the global climate change, Venezuela has registered a 65 percent increase in rainfall volume so far this year.

"For this rainy season, experts estimated the occurrence of 75 tropical waves, 38 of which have already happened," Maduro recalled and called on to increase preventive measures and risk perception of cyclones and tropical waves nationwide.