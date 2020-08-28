Colombia: President Duque Authorizes the Return of US Troops

The U.S. Security Force Assistance Brigade was created to advise and support military operations in allied nations.

Colombia’s Defense Ministry Thursday informed that President Ivan Duque allowed the resumption of the U.S. Army’s cooperation work in the country after it was suspended by a court order.

In July, Cundinamarca's Administrative Court ordered to suspend the U.S. Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) activities after several senators’ complaints.

Over 20 lawmakers claimed that Duque had violated political controls because he did not ask the Senate’s authorization to allow the transit of foreign troops in the national territory.

Defense Minister Carlos Trujillo reported that his ministry received an approval letter from 69 Senate’s congressmen to resume the U.S. Army's activities in the national territory.

Jorge Robledo, Colombian senator from the Democratic Pole, denounced that the US troops did not land in Colombia to fight against drugs but to overthrow the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. pic.twitter.com/vhoRPlze0O — Spriter (@spriter99880) June 19, 2020

He also assured that the government complied with the Cundinamarca Court's requirements as it presented a full report on the work that SFAB would carry out in Colombia and most of the senators agreed with the authorization.

Alternative Democratic Pole Party (PDA) Lawmaker Ivan Cepeda urged the government to analyze this decision as it is contrary to the Administrative Court’s decision.

The Social Party National Unity (PSUN) Senator Roy Barreras also denied the alleged congressional authorization as the issue was never voted on.

The SFAB is a U.S. Army unit created to advise and support military operations in allied nations. Its arrival revives fears of a military and violence escalation similar to the 2000 Colombia Plan, which was financed by the U.S. with nearly US$10 billion.