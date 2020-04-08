Colombia Partakes in US-Led Military Operation in the Caribbean

Once again, Colombia's President Ivan Duque is supporting U.S. veiled actions against Venezuela.

Colombia's President Ivan Duque Tuesday confirmed that his country partakes in the International Naval Campaign Orion V, an operation which easily could become the prelude to a military aggression against Venezuelan people and its President Nicolas Maduro.

“It is the world’s biggest strategy against drug trafficking, with which we've dismantled criminal structures, increased naval interdiction operations, and seizure records,” Duque tweeted.

Previously, in its preliminary stage, the Orion 5 Operation incorporated intelligence agencies and armed forces from countries such as Belgium, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, and the Dominican Republic.

The deployment of U.S. Navy destroyers, combat ships, and surveillance aircraft is planned to support a multinational operation that is supposedly aimed at combating drug trafficking.

Once again the US government He demonstrates his inhuman character by wanting to drag #Venezuela, in the midst of a global pandemic, to a war that is only justified by his obsessive desire to seize his resources. Firm brothers, #Cuba is with you. #HandsOffVenezuela pic.twitter.com/Dt52qqi85A — Mario Garces Jimenez (@MarioGarcesJim1) April 8, 2020

With the presence of the Colombian forces in these military exercises, "Duque is supporting pressure from the U.S. to remove Maduro from power," local outlet Pulzo commented.

On Wednesday, as part of this new bullying episode, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. Southern Command (Southcom) will increase its activities in the Caribbean sea.

To justify this interference, he argued that the drug cartels "are trying to take advantage of the pandemic" to boost their business.

