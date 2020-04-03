President Maduro Sends Solidarity to Colombia and Ecuador

The Venezuelan President indicated that they are awaiting the necessary permits to send the two Covid-19 testing machines to Colombia since the only one Colombia had has failed.

The Venezuelan President indicated that they are awaiting the necessary permits to send the two Covid-19 testing machines to Colombia since the only one Colombia had has failed.

Maduro also made a regional call to help the people of Ecuador in the face of the increase in confirmed cases and deaths from the pandemic, reiterating his willingness to leave behind the political differences in the current world health crisis.

"The images of Ecuador are horrifying, without a government, without support, corpses decomposing in the houses (...) We cannot turn a blind eye to what is happening in Ecuador," he said in his statements.

Repatriation of Venezuelans in the U.S.

The Venezuelan President also reiterated that he is willing and has the necessary aircraft to repatriate the nationals who are in the United States, but requires that the authorities of that country authorize the action.

Likewise, he expressed his solidarity with U.S. people as that country became the current epicenter of the pandemic.

Two deaths and seven new Covid-19 infections in Venezuela

It was reported on Friday that seven new positive cases and two deaths from the new Covid-19 coronavirus had occurred, for a total number of 153 infections and seven deaths in the country.​​​​​​​

The head of state indicated that among the new cases reported are people who came to the country from Spain, Brazil, Colombia.

In the balance, the President also reported that the new infections were located in the states of Miranda, La Guaira, Aragua, Barinas, and Trujillo