Intellectuals, Artists Issue Letter in Defense of Venezuela

“It is outrageous that the U.S. Administration is sending resources against Venezuela for war while being disorganized and inept at getting lifesaving equipment,” the letter reads.

The United States (U.S.) chapter of the Cuban Network in Defense of Humanity issued Tuesday a letter expressing their “heartfelt solidarity with the people of Venezuela and its only legitimate President Nicolas Maduro Moros in this hour of danger.”

The text came as a response to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s open letter to the people of the U.S., in which he denounced U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats of war against the South American country.

Intellectuals and artists signed the document condemning the ever-increasing aggressions suffered by the Venezuelan people at the hands of Trump’s administration, at a time when the world is trying to partner in the fight against a fast-spreading and deadly virus.

In a politically motivated move, the Trump administration filed criminal charges against President Maduro and other officials in Venezuela, it deployed naval vessels and other military assets off the coast of the South American nation and increased its illegal economic sanctions while the people continue to pay a heavy price and the country’s economy is strangled.

“It is outrageous that the U.S. Administration is sending resources against Venezuela for war while being disorganized and inept at getting lifesaving equipment such as ventilators, beds, and even facemasks to its own population and medical workers on the frontlines,” the signatories wrote.

In his letter to the people of the U.S. issued on April 5, Maduro said that Venezuelan people do not want an armed conflict and will not accept war threats. He urged citizens in the North American country not to believe in the false and unfounded reasons, including the counter-narcotics operation, that Trump is using to attack Venezuela.

The head of state stated that the country cannot accept blockades either, nor the intention to install an international guardianship that violates the sovereignty and sabotages the advances of last year in the political dialogue between the government and a large part of the Venezuelan opposition.

After showing solidarity with the U.S. people that are suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, he called on the people of the country to hold their leaders accountable and compel them to focus their attention and resources on the necessary and urgent fight against the pandemic instead of trying to intimidate Venezuela.

"I ask you, with your heart in your hands, not to allow your country to be drawn, once again, to another endless conflict, another Vietnam or another Iraq, but this time closer to home," President Maduro concluded.