53% of Florida Voters Disapprove of Trump's COVID-19 Response

More than half of polled voters in the sunshine state of Florida said they disapprove of United States Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the results released Monday by the University of North Florida.

“Floridians are clear in their stance on who they trust, and it’s not their political representatives,” the Director of the Public Opinion Research Lab from UNF Michael Binder, adding that “health organizations have the spotlight and authority to make suggestions to officials, and it would behoove politicians to follow their advice, especially as election season creeps closer.”

The statewide poll, which was from March 31 through April 4 to 3,244 registered voters, also found out that almost 60 percent do not trust Trump to give reliable information on the crisis, while 41 percent said they trust the president.

Although Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, one of Trump's biggest allies, has received backlash in his state and across the country for his handling of the pandemic; numbers show that they continue to muster up a lot of support from the Republican base.

“Among Republicans’ approval numbers, DeSantis (76%) and Trump (85%) are doing very well despite the national criticism about their response,” Binder added.

As of Tuesday, Florida is one of the worst-hit states with over 14,500 cases, and many experts fear that it could become the next epicenter within the U.S. The recent poll found that 79 percent of Florida voters said they were concerned about "personally contracting the virus."