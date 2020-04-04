Nearly 600 Venezuelans Return to Their Country From Colombia

In the last few hours, approximately 600 Venezuelan citizens returned to their country from Colombia through the Simón Bolívar International Bridge.

The Venezuelans, who voluntarily decided to leave the national territory of Colombia for Venezuela, arrived in the city of Cúcuta in more than 20 buses in two different groups.

The first of them made up of 50 people, including six minors, who arrived in the city of Cúcuta late last night from the town of Soacha.

The second group arrived in the morning of today from the city of Bucaramanga. This group included 337 men, 167 women, and 35 children and adolescents.

#FOTOS| Desde el paso fronterizo en San Antonio del Táchira, el Gobierno Bolivariano de Venezuela se despliega para cumplir con los protocolos de salud y migración establecidos, con los miles de venezolanos que hoy retornan de Colombia, tras negarles una atención médica digna. pic.twitter.com/pIOuIqtTAV — Cancillería Venezuela ���� (@CancilleriaVE) April 4, 2020

From the border crossing in San Antonio del Táchira, the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela is deployed to comply with established health and migration protocols, with the thousands of Venezuelans who are returning from Colombia today, after denying them decent medical care.

Given the intention by these Venezuelans to leave the Colombian national territory, Migración Colombia set up a humanitarian corridor on the Simón Bolívar International Bridge, so that these people, many of them minors, did not put their lives at risk when trying to cross by unauthorized steps.

Sigue el masivo retorno de Venezolanos(as) por la frontera de Colombia, felicitamos la incansable labor de nuestros médicos, militares y servidores públicos que brindan asistencia legal y médica en el Puente Internacional Simón Bolívar, bienvenidos a su Patria. #QuedateEnCasa pic.twitter.com/CFpOvfj6iW — Rander Peña (@RanderPena) April 4, 2020

The massive return of Venezuelans across the Colombian border, we congratulate the tireless work of our doctors, military, and public servants who provide legal and medical assistance at the Simón Bolívar International Bridge, welcome to your homeland.

The nearly 600 Venezuelan citizens, whose health status had been reviewed by the Cúcuta Health Secretariat, were received in the middle of the Simón Bolívar International Bridge by personnel from the Administrative Service of Identification, Migration, and foreigner - Saime, from Venezuela.

President Nicolas Maduro had previously warned that xenophobia against Venezuelan citizens had reached a new height in Colombia due to tensions brought up by the Covid-19 pandemic.