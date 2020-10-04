Colombia: New Massacre Leaves Three Dead, One Was a Minor

The Colombian Farmers' Association (ANUC) Saturday reported a new massacre in southern Cordoba that left three people dead, including a minor.
The triple homicide occurred on the farm El Breque, municipality of San Jose de Ure, in the department of Cordoba. A group of men attacked the owner of the farm, his son, and the driver of a cattle truck was on the land.
The victims were identified as Juan Rodriguez, 30; Wilmar Lopez, 42; and Deivi Camelo, 15, who were killed with firearms, knives, and a blunt instrument.
During the violent incident, the truck driver's assistant was injured, according to local outlets.
According to the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz), with this new act of violence, the number of massacres registered in Colombia during 2020 increases to 66.
The Criminal Investigation Department (Dijin) and the Police Intelligence Department went to the scene to start the investigation.
This massacre adds to the wave of violence that Colombia has experienced this year and which already worries international peace and human rights organizations.
The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported that 48 homicides of social leaders and human rights defenders have been registered so far in 2020.