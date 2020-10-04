Colombia: New Massacre Leaves Three Dead, One Was a Minor

The number of massacres registered in Colombia during 2020 increases to 66, according to Indepaz.

The Colombian Farmers' Association (ANUC) Saturday reported a new massacre in southern Cordoba that left three people dead, including a minor.

The triple homicide occurred on the farm El Breque, municipality of San Jose de Ure, in the department of Cordoba. A group of men attacked the owner of the farm, his son, and the driver of a cattle truck was on the land.

The victims were identified as Juan Rodriguez, 30; Wilmar Lopez, 42; and Deivi Camelo, 15, who were killed with firearms, knives, and a blunt instrument.

During the violent incident, the truck driver's assistant was injured, according to local outlets.

According to the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz), with this new act of violence, the number of massacres registered in Colombia during 2020 increases to 66.

London’s Colombian community and friends are in Trafalgar Sq to demand an end to murders of social activists and former guerrillas, while also calling for the state to be held to account over the police killings of ten people in protests this week. pic.twitter.com/q8QXJvJoqr — Justice for Colombia (@JFColombia) September 13, 2020