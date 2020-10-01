Colombia: Ex-Senator Cordoba's Security Vehicle Is Attacked

Although the event is still under investigation, authorities went ahead to say that it was just an attempted robbery.

Unidentified attackers Wednesday fired against the armored vehicle assigned to the security team of former presidential candidate and ex-Senator Piedad Cordoba in Bogota.

The member of the Liberal Party was not in that vehicle at the time of the attack, and therefore she is safe.

Although the event is still under investigation, Vice-Minister of Interior Daniel Palacios went ahead to say that it was just an attempted robbery.

The authorities managed to locate and capture one of the attackers who tried to escape and hid in a parking lot.

Previously, besides being a victim of two murder attempts, Cordoba had received death threats, mainly because of her activism in favor of the rights of women, Indigenous peoples, and the LGTBI community.

Este es el carro de @piedadcordoba. No se encontraba en ese vehículo en el momento del atentado. Ella está bien, a salvo. pic.twitter.com/eMqvSnBYYw — Patricia Villegas Marin (@pvillegas_tlSUR) October 1, 2020

The meme reads, "This is Piedad Cordoba's car. She was not in the vehicle at the time of the attack. She is fine, safe."

"My family has already been through enough attacks, the method is always the same… they test the security teams and perform some act that puts our lives at risk. No more attacks against the opposition," Senator Juan Cordoba, Piedad’s son, said.

The assassinations of social leaders do not cease in Colombia. At least 115 homicides were registered in 2018, 108 killings in 2019, and 47 murders have been recorded so far in 2020.

The number of activists' requests for protection is also troubling. Between January 1 and August 16, about 6,756 requests for protection were submitted by social leaders, but only 1,093 of them were admitted by President Ivan Duque's administration.