Colombia: Women Organizations Protest Against Police Brutality

According to the NGO “Temblores,” about 241 sexual violence denounces were filed against Colombian law enforcement from 2017 to 2019.

Colombian feminist organizations, women rights advocators, artists, and activists marched on Thursday in Bogota to protest against Police gender-based violence, sexism, and abuses against womenfolk.

The demonstrators marched from the District Planetarium to Bolivar Square while shouting out slogans like “No more fear,” “They will not silence us, it’s time to denounce, this must stop,” and “Women are not spoils of war.”

The protesters paid homage to the victims of femicides, a phenomenon that has increased worldwide during the pandemic and in Colombia specifically. They revealed the manifesto “Social and Political Pact for Life and the Cease of State Violence.”

"The women collectives that signed the Manifesto express their solidarity, permanent support and mourning with the women, mothers, wives, and families that are victims of the murders and massacres committed by some state agents,” they said.

Las mujeres de Pasto, Nariño protestan pacífica y culturalmente por todas las masacres ocurridas.#MujeresContraElAbusoPolicial pic.twitter.com/65rO8cQuA5 — Mujeres de la Colombia Humana (@MColombiaHumana) October 2, 2020

"The women of Pasto, Nariño protest peacefully and culturally for all the massacres that have been committed."

The marchers demanded the resignation of Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo after controversial statements about murders committed by police officers and National Army members.

“The signers declare themselves on permanent alert because of the excessive presidential power, the lack of balance of power, and the repression of social protest in the rural territories and the cities,” they added.

According to the NGO “Temblores,” about 241 sexual violence complaints were filed against Colombian law enforcement from 2017 to 2019.