Colombia Humana Activist Is Murdered in Medellin

The Colombia Humana movement activist Elias Galindo Thursday was found murdered in his apartment in Medellin.

Although an official version of the incident has not yet been released, the authorities' preliminary report states that Galindo was found by his daughter in one room of his apartment and presented stab wounds.

The attackers stole his computer and cell phone, which contained information about the Colombia Humana movement.

Progressive political and social organizations have demanded President Ivan Duque, the Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo, and the Office of the Attorney General to carry out investigations quickly to find those responsible.

Besides standing out as a harsh critic of the Duque’s administration, Galindo was once a member of the Alternative Democratic Pole (PDA), one of the most important left-wing parties in the country.

"There will be justice, the police department and prosecutors are working to capture the perpetrators. The Mayor's Office has provided up to US$5,000 for anyone who helps us to identify the attackers," Medellin’s Mayor Daniel Quintero said.

Senator Gustavo Petro pointed out that the investigation of Elias’ murder should be conducted by an independent judicial commission with national and international experts, who will work under the Minnesota Protocol, which shapes how crimes against humanity should be investigated..