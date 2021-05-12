News > Colombia

Colombia Lost Its Fear and the National Strike Keeps on Going

At least 47 people have died during the demonstrations. Thirty-five of the victims were killed in Cali, the city that has become the epicenter of the protests.

The Colombian people have been in the streets protesting against President Ivan Duque for 15 days in a row. Social anger erupted over a tax reform that sought to increase the price of basic goods, such as milk and meat, amid an unprecedented economic and health crisis.

Since April 28, at least 47 people have died during the demonstrations. Thirty-five of the victims were killed in Cali, the city that has become the epicenter of the protests.

Social organizations warn that there are over 500 missing people, 1,876 cases of police brutality, and 12 cases of sexual violence.

galeria7
The sign reads,
The sign reads, " In Cali, blood runs because of the State," Colombia, May 12, 2021. Photo:EFE
The sign reads,
The sign reads, "They are killing us," Medellin, Colombia, May 12, 2021. Photo:EFE
Police crack down on a group of protesters in Bogota, Colombia, April 28, 2021.
Police crack down on a group of protesters in Bogota, Colombia, April 28, 2021. Photo:EFE
Farmers join the national strike in Santander, Colombia, May 12, 2021.
Farmers join the national strike in Santander, Colombia, May 12, 2021. Photo:teleSUR
Peaceful mobilization of farmers in the municipality of Ocaña, Santander, May 12, 2021.
Peaceful mobilization of farmers in the municipality of Ocaña, Santander, May 12, 2021. Photo:Twitter/ @WRadioColombia
Farmers arrive at Plaza de Bolivar, Bogota, Colombia, May 12, 2021.
Farmers arrive at Plaza de Bolivar, Bogota, Colombia, May 12, 2021. Photo:Twitter/ @ONIC_Colombia
Citizens rally in the streets to express their rejection of President Duque's neoliberal policies, Colombia, May 2021.
Citizens rally in the streets to express their rejection of President Duque's neoliberal policies, Colombia, May 2021. Photo:Twitter/ @TendenciaCol
Published 12 May 2021
Galleries galerias telesur
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.