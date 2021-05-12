Colombia Lost Its Fear and the National Strike Keeps on Going

At least 47 people have died during the demonstrations. Thirty-five of the victims were killed in Cali, the city that has become the epicenter of the protests.

The Colombian people have been in the streets protesting against President Ivan Duque for 15 days in a row. Social anger erupted over a tax reform that sought to increase the price of basic goods, such as milk and meat, amid an unprecedented economic and health crisis.

Since April 28, at least 47 people have died during the demonstrations. Thirty-five of the victims were killed in Cali, the city that has become the epicenter of the protests.

Social organizations warn that there are over 500 missing people, 1,876 cases of police brutality, and 12 cases of sexual violence.