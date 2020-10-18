Colombia: Indigenous Minga Arrives in Bogota to Meet with Duque

"Dialogue is the best way to achieve a solid and direct agreement between the Minga and the government," Colombian Ombudsman Carlos Camargo said.

About 8,000 Indigenous people who are part of the social Minga Sunday arrived in Bogota a week after leaving Cauca Department to meet with President Ivan Duque.

Bogota's Mayor Claudia Lopez explained the protocols to receive and guarantee the peaceful mobilization of the Minga. The mayor warned that the conflict between the minga and the national government "affects" the city.

On Monday, the social Minga will mobilize towards the Nariño House, which is the headquarters of Colombia's government, hoping to be heard by President Ivan Duque.

"There is no need to send an invitation letter to President Ivan Duque to dialogue with him in Bogota," Minga's spokesman Hermes Pete assured.

Indigenous and peasant movements are setting off to Bogota after @IvanDuque refused to meet them in Cali. 1000s of people have mobilised to demand urgent action over Colombia’s spiralling human rights crisis. #Minga #Minga2020 pic.twitter.com/LOlNNRcRV9 — Nick MacWilliam (@NickMacWilliam) October 14, 2020

"We will wait for him. He had time to decide the place and time to meet with us. He has wasted a lot of time. The Minga has never closed its doors for dialogue," said Pete. In its advance to the Colombian capital, the Minga accepted the mediation of the Colombian Ombudsman's Office in an eventual meeting with Duque in what. "Dialogue is the best way to achieve a solid and direct agreement between the Minga and the government," Colombian Ombudsman Carlos Camargo said.