Colombia: Indigenous Minga Arrives in Bogota to Meet with Duque

Bogota's Mayor Claudia Lopez explained the protocols to receive and guarantee the peaceful mobilization of the Minga. The mayor warned that the conflict between the minga and the national government "affects" the city.
On Monday, the social Minga will mobilize towards the Nariño House, which is the headquarters of Colombia's government, hoping to be heard by President Ivan Duque.
"There is no need to send an invitation letter to President Ivan Duque to dialogue with him in Bogota," Minga's spokesman Hermes Pete assured.