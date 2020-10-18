Colombia: Ombudsman to Mediate Between Social Minga and Duque

On Sunday, the Ombudsman Carlos Camargo will meet with the Colombian president to negotiate a dialogue with the members of the Minga.

The Colombian Ombudsman's Office Saturday informed that the Indigenous Minga accepted that the Ombudsman Carlos Camargo be the mediator for an eventual meeting with President Ivan Duque in Bogota.

The social movement's representatives accepted the institution's proposal after the Ombudsman visited Fusagasuga, in the Cundinamarca Department, where the caravan was on Saturday.

"We are going to reaffirm our commitment to be a mediator, and to be understanding element between the National Government's authorities and the Indigenous leaders," assured Camargo.

�� In #Colombia, #Indigenous people from the ‘#Minga’ drove by buses towards #Cali, where they met on Monday with a government delegation to discuss the murders of social leaders and violence against them by state security forces. #Minga2020 �� pic.twitter.com/RFkYOIzZ3g — Anonymous �� T. Colombia �� (@AnonNews_Col) October 15, 2020

The Ombudsman guaranteed that he will communicate with the president to seek "a frank and serene dialogue." Last Thursday, the Ombudsman publicly stated that he could mediate between parties to arrange a meeting between the minga commission and the President. The Ombudsman confirmed that about 7,000 Indigenous people will stay in Cundinamarca until this Sunday, when they will continue their journey to the capital Bogota. The over 7,000 Indigenous people's arrival in Bogota is expected to happen this Monday. They will stay for several days in the capital until the President Duque hears them.