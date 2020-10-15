Colombia: Indigenous Minga Begins Its March to the Capital

The mobilization will make stops to sleep in Armenia, Ibagué, Fusagasugá, and Soacha before entering Bogotá.

The social Minga marching to Bogotá to meet with President Iván Duque announced that the march would begin this October 15 and conclude in the Colombian capital.

This Thursday, Armenia's trip left at 08:00 (local time) from the Coliseum, where the organization has been since Monday, October 12. The next stop would be Tolima's capital, where the Minga expects to arrive tomorrow, Friday, October 16, after crossing the new La Línea tunnel.

The march on the third day of mobilization will be between Ibagué and Fusagasugá, where they hope to arrive on Saturday, October 17. Finally, the last stop before entering Bogotá will be the municipality of Soacha, where they will spend the night of Sunday and enter the capital on Monday morning.

Indigenous and peasant movements are setting off to Bogota after @IvanDuque refused to meet them in Cali. 1000s of people have mobilised to demand urgent action over Colombia’s spiralling human rights crisis. #Minga #Minga2020 pic.twitter.com/LOlNNRcRV9 — Nick MacWilliam (@NickMacWilliam) October 14, 2020

The spokeswoman for the Minga, Anadeida Secue, said that "there will be some who will return for health or logistical reasons, but the strength and unity continue. The social and student organizations are also with us and are waiting for us because this Minga not only wants to listen to President Ivan Duque but also to hear the voice and feelings of all the Colombian people."

The members of this caravan have also assured that the security protocols established to prevent the Covid-19 have been complied with and that they will travel with makukos. These traditional doctors handle medicine from medicinal plants.