Colombia: New Scandal Links Politicians With Narcotraffic

The former Colombian ambassador to Uruguay was aware of the drug trafficking operations on his farm.

The Colombian Prosecutor's Office Saturday withdrew a pre-agreement reached with Laureano Martínez Cortes, former butler of the farm owned by the family of former Colombian ambassador to Uruguay Fernando Sanclemente, where authorities found a narcotics processing laboratory.

This statement comes after it became known that Sanclemente did know about the drug business and tried to get his employee to plead guilty without involving him.

On a news program, the information was leaked when two journalists left the microphone open and in their conversation, one of them revealed that Sanclemente did know about the lab but asked him to charge him with the activities

The butler and Sanclemente are being investigated because a cocaine laboratory was found on a farm located in Guasca, Cundinamarca, following an operation carried out by the police last February. The Prosecutor's Office ordered an Asset Recovery Law.

Sanclemente resigned from his position on April 6, in a letter addressed to President Ivan Duque.

"I am grateful for all the solidarity and support received by you, Mr. President, and the Foreign Ministry throughout the unpaid leave that was granted to me for the sole purpose of attending to the defense of my good name, my family’s and partners," he wrote.

Martinez, who is under arrest, agreed to an opportunity principle with the Prosecutor's Office", for which he would deliver information about this scandal in order to receive judicial benefits.