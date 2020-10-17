Colombia: Another Community Leader Murdered in Antioquia

Several paramilitary groups such as the Caparros, the Gulf Clan, and armed dissidents, among others, have committed crimes in this region.

A group of armed man Saturday killed Colombia's social leader Jairo Pulgarin, who was a farmer and served as vice president of the Community Action Board of the Tesorito village, in Antioquia Department.

According to local outlets, the hitmen attacked Pulgarin with stabbing weapons and firearms until he was killed.

The events took place close to the town of Barro Blanco, approximately one hour from the urban center of the municipality of Taraza, in the Lower Cauca region of Antioquia.

To date, the purpose and the armed group responsible for this crime is unknown. The body will be transferred to Forensic Medicine in Monteria region.

Several illegal armed groups such as the Caparros, the Gulf Clan, and armed dissidents, among others, have committed crimes in this region. Hours earlier, the former combatant Juan Monroy, known as Albeiro Suarez, was shot in the rural area of La Uribe, Meta Departament, where one of his escorts was also killed. "The massacres seem to have no end in Colombia. Already 234 peace signatories have been murdered under the complicit and indolent gaze of the Ivan Duque government," the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) stated.