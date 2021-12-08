Colombia: Indigenous Minga Announces March from Popayan to Cali

A two-day walk is expected, which should arrive in Cali on the occasion of World Human Rights Day.

Colombian indigenous communities led by 130 authorities will leave this Thursday from Popayán to Valle del Cauca at the beginning of their journey to Cali, a city in which they will demonstrate against the recruitment of minors in their territories by paramilitary organizations as well as the assassination of 87 members of their communities so far in 2021.

According to the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca (CRIC), upon arrival in the capital of Valle del Cauca, "they will notify the country and the world about the indifference and omission of the State."

According to the proclamation, the Government of Ivan Duque "does not guarantee the right to life, that, in view of the complaints that have been brought to the attention of the corresponding entities for situations of serious violence that is worsening in the territories, nothing has been done, therefore they will march, they will walk through Cali, the capital of resistance."

The senior advisor of the CRIC, Ancizar Marín, said that the protest message is directed to Iván Duque's government, so that it resumes the dialogues with the signatories to establish harmony in all territories.

In this sense, they say they want to send an invitation of reconciliation to the various populations coexisting in Cali. In the region of Valle del Cauca, many cultures converge and seek to achieve peace among them all.

A pesar de las amenazas La Minga caminará a Cali https://t.co/ENzCmjJ9Z9 — Consejo Regional Indígena del Cauca (CRIC) (@CRIC_Cauca) December 2, 2021

"Despite the threats, the Minga will walk to Cali."

A week ago, the CRIC denounced threats against the indigenous communities in the framework of their visit to Cali. According to the organization, they received a letter with intimidations, also addressed to the Regional Indigenous Council of Huila (CRIHU), the Regional Indigenous Council of Caldas (CRIDEC) and the Regional Indigenous Organization of Valle del Cauca (ORIVAC).

The United Nations, through its representative in Colombia, Juliette de Rivero, also spoke out against the violation of the rights of indigenous communities.

The Minga will start at the Universidad del Valle and then move to the Parque de las Banderas. Participants will carry out cultural and symbolic activities and return to their territories on Friday afternoon.