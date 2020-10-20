Colombia: Duque Leaves Bogota to Avoid Meeting With Social Minga

Colombia's President Ivan Duque Monday night urgently left Bogota to avoid a meeting with the Indigenous Minga that arrived in the capital from the Cauca Department on Sunday.
Duque left the city to "do a safety review, address citizen complaints, and evaluate social investments in the Choco Department," the government stated. The President will not attend the beginning of the Bogota Metro works, which was scheduled for 8h00 on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Indigenous peoples, Afro communities and social organizations that integrate the Social Minga, took to the streets of Bogota after traveling for five days and about 600 kilometers from the Cauca Department.
During the peaceful protest, the Minga placed an empty chair in Bolivar Square as a symbol of Duque's place in a face-to-face dialogue with the movement's representatives.
On October 6, over 7,000 Indigenous people invited the President to a meeting that he never attended in the Cauca Department. A week later, the Minga movement made its way to the capital to demand a personal meeting with Duque.
The government has not commented on when the President will return to the government's headquarters after his last-minute trip to Choco.
The Indigenous peoples and farmers demand Duque's response over the systematic murders of social leaders in the country's interior.