Colombian Student Leader Shot Dead in Popayan City

This young journalist lost his left eye due to a stun bomb thrown by the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) during the 2018 student mobilizations.

Colombian student leader Esteban Mosquera, who reported for the Back Cover alternative media during national strike against President Ivan Duque, was shot dead in Popayan City on Monday.

Men on a motorcycle shot Mosquera a few meters from his home in the La Pampa neighborhood. The Municipal Police offered US$13,000 to anyone who delivers information to identify and capture the assassins.

“We will not tolerate any act that violates the life and integrity of our young people. Violence shall stop!," Popayan mayor Juan Lopez stated and urged the Attorney’s General Office and National Police to advance in the investigation.

"The Duque administration speaks of security while our country bathes in blood. No more barbarism," Former Medellin City Mayor Sergio Fajardo twitted and expressed his condolences to Mosquera’s relatives.

This young journalist lost his left eye due to a stun bomb thrown by the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) during the 2018 student mobilizations, which were carried out to demand a larger budget for public universities.

+ 1.

ACAB . It could be a rule, don't you?

In Catalonia too. In USA, Colombia, Mexico, France, China.... all time it's the same: brutallity & extrem violence, murders and tortures.

Enough it's enougt! pic.twitter.com/bgN7RtmMzm — Evita Sensenom (@ESensenom) August 8, 2021