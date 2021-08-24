Colombian Student Leader Shot Dead in Popayan City

Colombian student leader Esteban Mosquera, who reported for the Back Cover alternative media during national strike against President Ivan Duque, was shot dead in Popayan City on Monday.
Men on a motorcycle shot Mosquera a few meters from his home in the La Pampa neighborhood. The Municipal Police offered US$13,000 to anyone who delivers information to identify and capture the assassins.
“We will not tolerate any act that violates the life and integrity of our young people. Violence shall stop!," Popayan mayor Juan Lopez stated and urged the Attorney’s General Office and National Police to advance in the investigation.
"The Duque administration speaks of security while our country bathes in blood. No more barbarism," Former Medellin City Mayor Sergio Fajardo twitted and expressed his condolences to Mosquera’s relatives.
This young journalist lost his left eye due to a stun bomb thrown by the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) during the 2018 student mobilizations, which were carried out to demand a larger budget for public universities.
Popayan students took to the streets with candles to pay tribute to him and condemn Duque for showing despotism towards the life of social leaders.
"We will continue Esteban’s struggle. We will carry on in the streets seeking a dignified life for our people," Colombia’s University Students Association (ACEU) assured.
According to the Institute for Peace and Development Studies (INDEPAZ), at least 44 citizens were murdered, 83 protesters suffered eye damage, and 1,832 people were arbitrarily detained by Police officers during the national strike, which took place between April and June.
Colombians who took part in the mobilizations have also testified of torture and excessive use of force in detention centers where security forces beat and held them uncommunicated with relatives.