Colombia: Indepaz Reports 82nd Massacre to Date in 2022

At least three people were killed Sunday night in a neighborhood in the Colombian city of Barranquilla.

According to the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz), this new massacre is the 82nd registered in the country this year.

Police authorities reported the identities of the victims: Luis Martínez Lara Mendoza, 41, Breiner Daniel Cervantes Barrios, 20, and José Luis Domínguez Gonzáles, 22.

In the Villa Katanga neighborhood of Soledad, Atlántico, three young men were killed by armed men on motorcycles who shot at them when they were gathered outside a house, Indepaz said.

With this one, there have been six massacres this year in Barranquilla and its metropolitan area. Four occurred in the capital itself and two in the Soledad municipality.

Masacre #82 ocurrida en 2022

02/10/22

Soledad, Atlántico



En el barrio Villa Katanga de Soledad, Atlántico fueron asesinados tres jóvenes por hombres armados que se movilizaban en moto y quienes les dispararon cuando se encontraban reunidos a las afueras de una vivienda. pic.twitter.com/d9sbz8XjBk — INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) October 3, 2022

Massacre #82 occurred in 2022

02/10/22

Solitude, Atlantic

In the Villa Katanga neighborhood of Soledad, Atlántico, three young people were murdered by armed men on a motorcycle who shot them when they were gathered outside a house.

Among these massacres, the bloodiest was recorded last month in the Las Flores neighborhood of Barranquilla, when hired killers killed six people.

Early Alert 037/2020 issued by the Ombudsman's Office indicates as an element of vulnerability that prevention policies are based on the presence of armed institutions, particularly the police.

In this way, the structural causes of insecurity in the country are not addressed and the population's risk factors are ignored, according to Indepaz.

The Colombian institute denounced that the so-called Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia (AGC), Los Costeños and Los Rastrojos are present in the area.