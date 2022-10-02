ELN Dialogue Delegation Returns to Venezuela

The National Liberation Army (ELN) said today in a statement that "the return of the Dialogue Delegation (to Venezuela from Cuba) has been carried out with security and guarantees."

On August 11, a delegation from the Colombian government arrived in Havana, Cuba, to begin talks with ELN representatives to work towards the resumption of peace talks.

The return to Venezuela from Cuba takes place with the accompaniment of the guarantor countries, that is, the Republic of Cuba, the Kingdom of Norway, and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela said the ELN.

Such a move follows "four years of non-compliance by the Colombian State of the commitment assumed with the signing of the Protocol signed in April 2016" in Caracas (Venezuela's capital), said the communiqué.

The group also described the return as "a victory for reason and international law" that had no place during the administration of former President Iván Duque.

�� ATENCIÓN ��#Colombia| Delegación de Diálogos del #ELN anuncia el retorno al país después de 4 años de encontrarse en la Habana producto del incumplimiento del gobierno de Duque a los protocolos definidos para avanzar en negociaciones.#PazTotal #Delegación #Paz #ProcesoDePaz pic.twitter.com/IortuVGoET — JuntoAlPueblo (@juntoal_pueblo) October 3, 2022

Colombia|Dialogue Delegation of ELN announces the return to the country after four years of being in Havana as a result of the failure of the Duque government to comply with the protocols defined to advance in negotiations.

In this sense, the document added that during the Duque administration, it was sought "not only to mock the obligations contracted with the ELN and the international community but also to cause serious damage to the people and the Republic of Cuba" as a host country committed to the peace talks.

They also expressed gratitude to the countries involved in the "defense of international legal principles" and to "the Republic and People of Cuba for their full hospitality."

Regarding the multilateral ceasefire called by the government of President Gustavo Petro, ten groups have so far committed to the government, with the ELN being the one with the most advanced approaches.

Colombia and Venezuela sign a document to transfer the control of the company Monomeros to the Venezuelan government. pic.twitter.com/iXVumglw3S — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 20, 2022

Petro asked to suspend the extradition request of ELN delegation members Aurelio Carbonell and Pablo Beltrán, so they can return to Colombia, meet with their structures and initiate dialogue processes with the national government.

Venezuela's president, Nicolás Maduro, accepted the request of his counterpart in Colombia, Gustavo Petro, on September 13 for his country to be a guarantor in the peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN), betting on peace, stability, and security in Colombia.