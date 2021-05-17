Colombian Government And Strike Committee Reach No Agreements

Social organizations request that the Army and the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) withdraw from the streets to put an end to police brutality.

President Ivan Duque's administration and the Strike Committee on Sunday did not reach agreements to find a solution to the crisis that Colombia is going through. They will meet again this Monday starting at 14h00.

The Strike Committee presented more than 100 demands, one of which is the request that the Army and the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) withdraw from the streets to put an end to police brutality, which has caused the death of 41 civilians so far.

Government officials assured they will evaluate the document and discuss the demands during the Monday meeting. This will be the third encounter between the Duque administration and protest representatives since the April 28 social outbreak.

"The end of the militarization was the most important topic of the meeting. However, there are other equally important demands that we put up on the negotiation table," Workers' Unitary Central (CUT) President Francisco Maltes said.



Social organizations requested the Attorney General's Office to investigate all acts of violence committed during the protests and demanded Defense Minister Diego Molano to apologize for the excessive use of force. They also urged that delegates from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) visit Colombia to inquire into the violations that have taken place.

Since April 28, the Attorney General's Office opened 119 investigations against members of the police for excessive use of force during the protests. Eight complaints are related to homicides, 64 to abuse of authority, 25 to physical aggressions, and seven to personal injuries.

Peace Commissioner Miguel Ceballos assured that the Duque administration will evaluate the requests one by one, analyzing those that concern the Executive and those that need to be studied by other institutions.