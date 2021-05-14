Colombia: President Duque Turns Buga City Into A Warlike Zone

The Government sent two Army battalions and 270 police officers to unblock the Panamerican Highway that crosses this city.

Citizens on Friday denounced that Colombia's President Ivan Duque has turned Buga city into a war zone to quell the anti-government protests that are taking place in the Cauca Valley.

On Thursday morning, Duque sent two Army battalions and 270 police officers to unblock the Panamerican Highway, which crosses the city and allows vehicles to pass through to Cali.

Videos shared on social networks show a helicopter flying over the area and several protesters being attacked with tear gas canisters.

"The fear and panic are terrible. We have to be locked up at home because we are living in a war. The tear gas is entering through our windows, they are affecting the entire population," recounted Jimena Franco, an inhabitant of the Los Angeles neighborhood.

Why are the local government using the campus of a public institution to drop off military troops in Buga, Valle del Cauca, Colombia ? This is a violation to international rights! @IvanDuque @infopresidencia @UNHumanRights @WRadioColombia #SOSColmbia #SOSBuga #StopTheAttacks https://t.co/BnDQqer9fi — Veronica Uribe-Kessler (@VeronicaUribe21) May 14, 2021

Local authorities said at least 15 people were injured during the clashes between the Mobile Anti-Riot Squadron (ESMAD), the Army, and protesters. Police landed a helicopter at an educational center to unload ammunition. "Open the doors. We are the authority," about 30 officers told the school's caretaker, who had refused to let them pass. "We condemn the landing of troops in our institution. This is a serious human rights violation. No student center should serve as an ammunition depot for the Army to attack civilians," said German Suarez, the center's deputy director.