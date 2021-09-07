Maduro Warns of Plot to Destroy Dialogue from Colombia and US

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, denounced the attempts by Colombia and the United States to boycott the dialogue process between the Government and the opposition, which recently completed its second day in Mexico.
The Venezuelan President stated that while the second day of the dialogue in Mexico was successfully completed, Colombia was urging the representatives of the opposition to abandon the process, "yesterday, Colombia tried to give orders to the representatives of the opposition to abandon the negotiations, as well as provocations to force negative reactions among the members of the Government Commission," he added.
"President Iván Duque, desperate, at the head of an outlaw narco-State, ordered the raid and assault of the Venezuelan petrochemical fertilizer company and subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), Monómeros, intending to provoke the abandonment of the talks by our delegation," said the head of the Venezuelan Executive.
Likewise, the President insisted that external agents are trying to break with the dialogue initiative and submerge the country in a crisis, "I make these warnings and denunciations, on which we will show evidence in the coming hours (...) there are international maneuvers from Colombia and the United States, to put an end to this process built with patience and wisdom", he added.
Regarding Duque's maneuvers, President Maduro pondered the timely response issued by his Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, who via Twitter reproached the Colombian President's interference, "it is another expression of incitement to the opposition to return to their violent adventures of conspiracy," he said.
The head of state congratulated the signing of two partial agreements between the Government and the opposition, which focus on the ratification and defense of the Essequibo Guayana, in accordance with the 1966 Geneva Agreement; and the protection of Venezuela's economy and social safety of the people, through the rescue of assets stolen from that country, which would be destined to promote its economic-social development.