Colombia: Ex-Combatant Blanca Monroy Is Murdered in Pereira

Monroy's assassination pushed to 36 the number of peace accord's signatories killed so far this year.

Colombia's Institute for Development and Peace Studies (INDEPAZ) reported the assassination of Blanca Rosa Monroy, who was a signatory of the 2016 Peace Agreements.

Monroy was murdered during a meeting in the Pereira department. After fighting in the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army (FARC-EP) militias, she was undergoing her reincorporation process.

INDEPAZ also reported the murder of Maria Lopez Cordon, who was a social leader in the Caño Lindo municipality in the Meta department.

Last week, the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) revealed that 283 former FARC-EP members had been killed in Colombia from 2017 to date.

With the shooting dead of Eliécer Sánchez in Cucuta, Norte de Santander, on Saturday, there have now been 109 killings of community leaders and human rights defenders in #Colombia so far this year @HRD_Memorial @somosdefensores @Indepaz https://t.co/J8vfymsOp1 — Jim Loughran (@walkinstownd12) August 22, 2021

Lawmakers from the Revolutionary Alternative Force of the Common party (Comunes) and feminist activists expressed their rejection of Monroy's murder while demanding an investigation.

"We reject the assassination of Peace signer Blanca Rosa Monroy. We accompany her family and friends in their pain. Stop the genocide! Not one less! We want Peace!." Senator Sandra Ramirez said.

INDEPAZ highlighted that at least 36 former combatants have been killed so far this year.