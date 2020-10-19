Colombia: Duque Still Not Responding to Social Minga's Request

"No one has to make ultimatums to this government," President Ivan Duque arrogantly affirmed.

Colombia's President Ivan Duque has not yet confirmed whether he will meet with representatives of the Indigenous Minga, which arrived in Bogota on Sunday.

Duque assured that he does not rule out the possibility of dialogue with the social movement, which began its journey to the capital on October 14. However, he still does not define the date or place of the meeting.

"No one has to make ultimatums to this government. In every dialogue, we are always thinking about the reality of the citizens," Duque arrogantly affirmed.

The announcement came two days before a national strike called by Colombia's social organizations against violence and to pressure the President to have a face-to-face meeting with the leaders of the Indigenous Minga.

La Minga, a caravan of thousands of indigenous protesters, is approaching Bogotá as they demand political discourse with President Duque about (among other things) violence and indigenous land.



Previous demonstrations have been largely unsuccessful. What will come of this one? https://t.co/Myfut5F5vV — Megan Janetsky (@meganjanetsky) October 17, 2020

High Commissioner for Peace Miguel Ceballos assured that the Duque administration has not yet arranged a meeting for fear of the COVID-19 contagion. "La Minga has requested a political debate, so it must be held in the Senate," he said, noting that he fears that the COVID-19 tests delivered by the Health Minister in the mobilization have not been carried out yet. The indigenous mobilization of over 8,000 people insists on meeting personally with the President to reject the massacres, assassination of social leaders, criminalization of social protest, and to defend territory, life, peace, and democracy.