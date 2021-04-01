Colombia Allows Second Fracking Project in the Magdalena Basin

ExxonMobil will invest US$53 million in the development of the "Platero" project.

Colombia's National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH) authorized ExxonMobil to carry out a second pilot fracking project.

The "Platero" research project will be developed in the Magdalena Valley basin where the Colombian oil company Ecopetrol is also developing its own pilot.

Investments for Ecopetrol's Kale and ExxonMobil's Platero projects are valued at US$130 million. The ANH is also analyzing two other projects in the Cesar-Rancheria basin in the La Guajira department.

Last week, the Committee for the Defense of Water, Life, and Territory (AguaWill) mobilized to condemn the exploitation of non-conventional oilfields in Puerto Wilches.

CON CARAVANA, PESCADORES PROTESTAN CONTRA PILOTOS DE FRACKING EN PUERTO WILCHES https://t.co/h8IvjsqvJK pic.twitter.com/BjkbFAWNxD — Alianza Colombia���� Libre de Fracking (@ColombiaNoFrack) March 28, 2021

The meme reads, "Fishermen caravan protest against fracking pilots in Puerto Wilches."

The decision to allow pilot projects disdained a bill submitted to the Senate to ban fracking technique. This proposal was supported by over 40 lawmakers.

On Thursday, Puerto Wilches United Fishermen Federation (FEDEPUW) held a river and land caravan to make public their opposition to projects that threaten its associates' livelihoods.

"We reaffirm that the water is our main source of life; therefore, we do not allow the national government and the state-owned Ecopetrol to come and implement fracking projects," FEDEPUW President Bernardo Moreno said.