Car Bombing Leaves 43 Injured in Cauca, Colombia

No armed group has claimed responsibility for the events as of yet.

In Colombia, twelve officials and over thirty civilians on Friday were wounded after a car bomb explosion in front of Corinto's City Hall in the department of Cauca.

"Terrorism is cowards' weapon. We will fight it relentlessly wherever it is," said Colombia's President Ivan Duque.

The terrorist attack occurred at 15H30 (local time), and immediately after, police and army forces arrived on the scene to investigate the facts and find those responsible.

The Minister of Defense Alfredo Molano warned that delinquency and drug traffickers have to stop intimidating the population. Shortly after the attack, Molano arrived in Popayan, Cauca's capital city, to lead a regional security council.

���� Is the Colombian state responsible for carrying out genocide of its own people? The Permanent Peoples' Tribunal is in session in the country to examine this question.#GenocidioPoliticoEs #Colombia

via @Col_Informa https://t.co/2xztX9Xeka — Peoples Dispatch (@peoplesdispatch) March 26, 2021

The two most seriously wounded are Corinto's Planning Director and the warehouse manager, who were transferred to Cali for medical attention.

The Organization of American States (OAS) Mission to Support the Peace Process in Colombia repudiated the terrorist act and condemned the violent actions of illegal armed groups.

So far, the act has not been claimed by any group or individual.