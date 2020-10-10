Colombia: Social Organizations Denounce New Massacre in Cauca

The victims are young Eider Gutierrez and brothers Eliceo and Edgar Campo. The fourth person remains unidentified.

Colombia's authorities and social organizations Friday informed that a group of armed men killed four people in a rural area of Jamundi municipality in Valle del Cauca Department.

"Bandits attacked the youths with firearms in La Meseta, Comuneros community," Jamundi's mayor Andres Ramirez tweeted.

"Cauca Valley is in the news again because of the violence. The challenge is to bring more opportunities to the field so that these chapters of violence are not recurrent in our municipality. To the families, our accompaniment and solidarity," the mayor added.

#Colombia: Over 240 people have been killed in 61 massacres in 2020, the highest number since 2014. #Humanitarian needs of the affected pop currently exceed the institutional response capacities, with violence also hampering access to affected areas ➡️ https://t.co/ue4MmbC7DY pic.twitter.com/Y7IKqBxwYE — ACAPS (@ACAPSproject) September 28, 2020

According to the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz), in Colombia there have been some 67 massacres so far in 2020, with 263 people killed. The teleSUR correspondent in Colombia, Hernan Tobar, said that in the Department of Valle del Cauca there have been three massacres during 2020. The army and the police are carrying out investigations to find out the whereabouts of the perpetrators of this violent incident. Last January, five people were murdered on the road to La Meseta, in the municipality of Jamundi.