Colombia: New Massacre in El Cauca Leaves 3 People Dead

So far this year, 51 massacres have taken place in Colombia.

Local authorities confirmed Saturday a new massacre in Colombia’s Cauca Department where three men were killed in the rural zone of the municipality of El Tambo.

The killing took place in the Serengue area, on the boundary between the municipalities of El Tambo and Cajibio, in the west of the department of Cauca.

According to local authorities, the bodies of the three men were found by locals with their hands tied and bullet wounds.

"What we know is that there are three abandoned bodies. We are in the process of identifying the bodies and investigating the cause of the crime" said Luis Cornelio Angulo, Cauca's government secretary.

Se confirma masacre en el departamento del Cauca, 3 hombres en Seguengue, El Tambo.



Van 51 en 2020 pic.twitter.com/4HS3KJcSKb — Indepaz (@Indepaz) September 5, 2020

"A massacre is confirmed in the department of Cauca, 3 men in Seguengue, El Tambo. 51 massacres in 2020"

Likewise, Mayor of El Tambo, Carlos Vela, confirmed the killing and announced all necessary efforts are taking place to collect evidence and clarify the homicide.

The National Police and the Attorney General’s Office are also taking part in the investigations.

According to Colombia’s Institute for Peace development (Indepaz), so far this year, 51 massacres have taken place in Colombia. Last August 21, 6 people were killed in the same municipality.