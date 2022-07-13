Colombia: 25th Peace Agreement Signatory Killed So Far in 2022

INDEPAZ reported another murder of a signatory of the 2016 peace agreement between the government and the defunct FARC-EP.

Noel Humberto Castro Colorado was a former rebel of the extinct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army (FARC-EP) who belonged to the Agua Bonita Territorial Training and Reincorporation Centers (ETCR).

According to the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz), the murder occurred in the municipality of Florencia, Caquetá department capital, "at around 09:45 [Colombia time, 13:45, GMT] by armed men on a motorcycle, while the signatory was guarding his vehicle."

Comunes Party reported that Castro Colorado, aged 45, was shot dead on the night of Tuesday, July 12, by armed men on a motorcycle as he was storing his car in the garage of his home.

The party founded by ex-rebels following the 2016 peace agreements said Castro Colorado was developing his productive project individually in Florencia, Caquetá department, in southwest Colombia. He had been transferred there for security reasons after receiving threats against his life.

INDEPAZ informó sobre el asesinato de Noel Humberto Castro Colorado, exrebelde de las antiguas Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia- Ejército del Pueblo (FARC-EP) quien pertenecía a los Espacios Territoriales de Capacitación y Reincorporación (ETCR) de Agua Bonita pic.twitter.com/yEHEmgZmEh — _Callereporte (@_Callereporte) July 13, 2022

INDEPAZ reported on the murder of Noel Humberto Castro Colorado, a former rebel of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army (FARC-EP) who belonged to the Territorial Spaces for Training and Reincorporation (ETCR) of Agua Bonita.

The Comunes Party President Rodrigo Londoño rejected the murder and asked President Iván Duque that his administration guarantee the protection of those who signed the agreements.

"With pain and indignation, I report a new murder of a peace signatory," Londoño said on Twitter, conveying condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Noel Humberto Castro Colorado.

With Castro Colorado's murder, there are now 324 peace signatories murdered following the 2016 peace agreements. That makes 255 during Iván Duque's administration, four in the last week and 25 so far in 2022.