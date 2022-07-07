Colombia: Alejandro Gaviria to Be Petro's Education Minister

"I promise to work for change, life, inclusion, and the generation of opportunities and reconciliation," the former health minister tweeted.

On Thursday, former Health Minister Alejandro Gaviria will be part of the cabinet of Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro, who will take office in August.

"Gaviria will be our new education minister," Petro said, emphasizing that his main challenges will be to promote scientific research, achieve free public higher education, and expand education to the country's most neglected regions.

Born in Santiago de Chile 56 years ago, Gaviria was health minister between 2012 and 2018 during President Juan Manuel Santos's administration (2010-2018). He fostered the regulation of drug prices, expanded universal health coverage, and promoted equal benefits between contributory and subsidized health regimes.

Besides backing bills to impose taxes on tobacco and sugary drinks, he achieved the approval of the Statutory Law on Health, which supports fundamental social rights in Colombia.

After winning the presidential election under the left-wing Historic Pact party, Gustavo Petro and Francia Márquez are looking to chart a course toward lasting demilitarization, redistribution, and environmental justice in Colombia. https://t.co/XxnIAUpnjT — Jacobin (@jacobin) July 6, 2022

Gaviria implemented regulations related to euthanasia, the use of cannabis derivatives for medicinal and scientific purposes, the prices of contraceptives, and the prohibition of the use of glyphosate in aerial spraying of crops for illicit use.

"I appreciate the confidence of Gustavo Petro. I do so with joy and full awareness of my responsibilities. I promise to work for change, life, inclusion, and the generation of opportunities and reconciliation," the former health minister tweeted.

Gaviria studied civil engineering at the Antioquia School of Engineering, has a master's degree in economics from the Andes University, and a PhD in economics from the University of California.