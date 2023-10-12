Clear Evidence of War Crimes in Gaza, United Nations

Recognizing the Palestinian people's right to self-determination is fundamental to stop the conflict.

On Wednesday, the Commission of Inquiry for the Occupied Palestinian Territories warned about evidence suggesting serious violations of international law in the escalating conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Commission members said that they have clear evidence that war crimes may have been committed in the latest explosion of violence in Israel and Gaza, which began on October 7 and is considered the most serious in decades.

All those who have violated international law and targeted civilians must be held accountable for their crimes, warned the report, which also stressed the need to end the occupation to stop the violence.

Israeli government committing war crimes and should be trialed in the international court by the international law. No water gas electric food and medicine in Gaza Strip. @UN @hrw pic.twitter.com/kbdEyHAv6s — Far (@FARMLIK) October 12, 2023

"Taking civilian hostages and using civilians as human shields are war crimes," they stressed; at the same time, they rejected the complete siege of the Gaza Strip, where water, food, electricity and fuel have been cut off.

The text noted as well that this will undoubtedly cost civilian lives, as well as being collective punishment.

According to the procedures, the Commission must inquire into the events and identify those responsible for violations of international law on all sides and at all levels, both those directly committing international crimes and those in positions of responsibility in the chain of command.

#Palestine����: “There is no safe place in Gaza,” says Sami Abu Salem, Palestinian journalist and IFJ safety trainer, based in #Gaza.



��️Watch his testimony on the reality of #journalists operating on the ground. @InfoPJS pic.twitter.com/3JpmI0tNNS — IFJ (@IFJGlobal) October 12, 2023

According to a press release from the United Nations, the Commission will share its findings with the relevant judicial authorities, especially the International Criminal Court, where the Office of the Prosecutor has already launched an investigation into the situation in Palestine since 2021.

Moreover, the Commission also noted that the only way to end violence and achieve sustainable peace includes addressing the root causes of the conflict, ending the illegal occupation of Palestinian territory and recognizing the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.