Chinese President Meets With Russian Federation Council Speaker

Valentina Matviyenko visits the Asian nation at the invitation of Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko in Beijing on Monday.

"China is willing to continue working with Russia to contribute to the development and revival of both countries, and to the building of a prosperous, stable, and just world order," Xi was quoted as saying by Chinese broadcaster CCTV.

On the occasion, the Chinese president said that with the joint efforts of the two sides, bilateral relations have maintained a solid and stable development momentum, with steady progress in cooperation in various fields.

"During my state visit to Russia in March this year, President Putin and I reached an important new consensus on deepening bilateral comprehensive strategic coordination and practical cooperation in various fields," Xi said.

The president noted that the development of the two countries' relations is a strategic choice that both have made based on the fundamental interests of their respective countries and peoples. In the new era, it involves "mutual assistance, deep integration, innovation, and pioneering, as well as mutual benefit."

Legislative cooperation is an important part of China-Russia relations, Xi said, expressing hope that the two sides will make joint efforts to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, promote and ensure the sustained and sound development of bilateral cooperation in various fields from the legislative level, strengthen exchanges of experience in legislation and state governance, and boost cooperation between the two countries' legislative bodies to a new level.

The President also called on both sides to strengthen communication and coordination within multilateral mechanisms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, steer global governance reform in the right direction, and safeguard the common interests of emerging markets and developing countries.

For his part, the Russian Federation Council Speaker said that the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination is in line with the interests of the two countries and the will of the two peoples. It has reached its highest level in history and continues to develop unceasingly, the official said.

Matviyenko, who is leading a Russian delegation to China from Sunday through Wednesday, highlighted the success of President Xi's state visit to Russia in March, noting that it has injected a strong impetus into the development of the two countries' relations.

The Russian Federation Council supports the deepening of Russia-China cooperation and is ready to strengthen exchanges with the National People's Congress of China to provide a legal guarantee for the implementation of the consensus of the two heads of state, the Russian diplomat added.

Her visit comes at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China.