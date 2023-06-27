Mia Mottley and Xi Jinping Foster China-Barbados Ties

The Caribbean nation is willing to participate in the Chinese global initiatives related to development, security, and culture.

On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley in Beijing.

"Barbados is the first country in the eastern Caribbean to establish diplomatic ties with China. Although these countries are separated by oceans, China and Barbados share similar goals and walk hand in hand, with bilateral relations constantly deepening and developing,” Xi said.

China is promoting modernization with high-quality development, which will bring new opportunities for Barbados' development, he added, welcoming Barbados to board the "express train" of China's development.

Xi also mentioned that his country supports Barbados in safeguarding its national sovereignty and independence, and independently choosing its own development path. China stands ready to strengthen exchanges with Barbados' government, legislature and political parties, and enhance the sharing of governance experience.

The Chinese leader stressed that the Caribbean nation should take the Belt and Road Initiative as an opportunity to expand cooperation in fields such as infrastructure construction, the digital economy, climate change, new energy, agriculture and medical care.

As a Caribbean island, Barbados relies heavily on imports of food and vegetables. In the parish of St. Thomas in Barbados, a Chinese-built project is underway to enhance the country's food security. #GLOBALink pic.twitter.com/9sRygu076Y — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) June 27, 2023

Prime Minister Mottley said she was deeply impressed by the solidarity and friendship she witnessed between Barbados and China through this visit. She thanked China for the valuable assistance it provided to Barbados during the COVID-19 pandemic and for its development.

"The Chinese government has made great achievements in eliminating poverty and benefiting the people, achievements which are admired around the world," she pointed out.

"The Global Development Initiative... is conducive to helping countries achieve common development and prosperity, and better cope with global challenges," Mottley said, adding that her country is also willing to participate in the implementation of the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

She also expressed the willingness to strengthen cooperation with China in such areas as climate change, water resources, narrowing the digital divide, and health care, saying that Barbados adheres to multilateralism, opposes "decoupling and breaking the chain."

At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Mottley is paying an official visit to China from June 24 to 27. She will also attend the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, in Tianjin.