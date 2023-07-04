China Cancels Rescheduled Visit of Top EU Diplomat

Last April, Josep Borrell tested positive for coronavirus, and the trip was rescheduled.

China has canceled the visit of European Union chief diplomat Josep Borrell, scheduled for next week, a spokesman for the bloc announced Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, our Chinese counterparts have informed us that the dates scheduled for next week are no longer possible, and we must now look for alternatives," EU foreign affairs spokeswoman Nabila Massrali told the media.

According to the official, no reasons have been given for the cancellation, so Beijing must give an explanation of the possible causes, Massrali said.

This is the second cancellation of Borrel's visit to China, which would have been his first trip after taking office. Last April, the senior diplomat tested positive for coronavirus, and the trip was rescheduled.

China cancels next week’s visit by EU top diplomat Josep Borrell, an EU spokesperson says, days after the bloc decided to reduce its dependency on Chinese key tech and components https://t.co/jLVn2PNER4 — TRT World (@trtworld) July 4, 2023

Borrell was to travel to China next Monday and was scheduled to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. The two would discuss issues such as "partnership, competition, and systemic rivalry," according to the EU envoy to China, Jorge Toledo.

In June, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Beijing amid tensions between the West and China.

The Asian nation's growing alliance with Russia and its neutral stance in the Ukraine conflict are important points in Washington and Beijing's strategic security issues. In addition, there is the issue of Taiwan, which China recognizes as part of its own territory under the One China principle.