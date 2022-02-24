Russia & Ukraine Should Avoid Escalation Of Tensions: China

The Chinese Special Envoy before the United Nations considered that the door to a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian problem is not completely closed, nor should it be.

During the last 24 hours, world leaders have been expressing different positions on the military operation that Russia is carrying ouyt in support of the militias of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).

"Although we support the resolution of political conflicts through dialogue, we reiterate that Russia has the right to defend itself against the U.S.-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) expansion over Ukraine," Cuban Parliament President Esteban Lazo stated.

Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrad reiterated his call for a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine and stressed that his country will work with the international community to find a space for dialogue.

"In the current context, all parties involved must exercise restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions. We believe that the door to a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian problem is not completely closed, nor should it be," China’s Special Envoy before the United Nations (UN) Zhang Jun stated.

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Vice President Diosdado Cabello said that Russia has every right to defend its position and territory before the forces baked by the United States and NATO, which have violated their country’s state border. On the other side, however, U.S. President Joe Biden alleged that the Russian military operation was an unjustified attack and pointed to this country as solely responsible for the death and destruction caused in such maneuvers. "We will not allow President Vladimir Putin to bring down Europe’s security architecture. He should not underestimate the determination and strength of our democracies. The European Union (EU) stands with Ukraine and its people. Ukraine will prevail,” EU President Ursula von der Leyen stated. “Hungary stands in this conflict as an EU member country but reiterates that sanctions, punitive policies, sermons or any other kind of arrogance on the part of the great powers are out of place," Prime Minister Viktor Orban said about the European Union's plans to impose sanctions on Moscow.