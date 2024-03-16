Nicaragua Congratulates Irish People on St. Patrick’s Day

''On this special date, our best Wishes of Peace, Health and Prosperity to you and your Beloved People''

Nicaraguan government expressed their joyness to the people and governmnent of the Republic of Ireland on the occasion of St Patrick’s Day in that country, Catholic figure who fostered Christianity on the island, and Patron Saint of the Irish Community.

''On behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own behalf, we wish to express our warmest Congratulations to you'' said the statement released by Nicaragua.

His feast, Saint Patrick’s Day, is celebrated on 17 March and has much roots in Ireland, where he is patron. This day is also celebrated by the Irish community abroad, as well as by their descendants, as the well-known parade in New York to celebrate the saint.

Also the Nicaraguan executive expressed their commitment to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship, solidarity and collaboration that exist between our Peoples and Governments.

Saint Patrick is traditionally associated with having used the three-leaf trebol as a metaphor to explain the Holy Trinity, and is credited with the legendary feat of having rid the island of snakes, although in Ireland there were never snakes.