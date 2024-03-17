Nicaragua Joins Congratulations To Re-Elected Putin

The government of Daniel Ortega stressed that Putin’s electoral victory is a contribution to the indispensable stability of the Human Community.

Today, after the three-day presidential elections in Russia were called to order, and Vladimir Putin was re-elected with more than 87% of the vote, the Nicaraguan government sent a warm message of congratulations.

''In these Times of Instability and Violence in a World Where We Need, All, Peace, Concord, Joy, Good Will, We Celebrate Their Triumph, as a contribution to the indispensable stability of the Human Community'' can be read in the Nicaraguan communiqué.

The government of Daniel Ortega stressed that Putin’s electoral victory is a contribution to the indispensable stability of the Human Community, to continue, in better conditions, creating a Future of Welfare, Science, Prosperity, Cooperation, and Solidarity.

Mensaje del Gobierno de Nicaragua ante el triunfo del Querido Compañero Presidente Vladimir Putin en las recientes elecciones en el hermano país de Rusia pic.twitter.com/2btVBaFwPD — El 19 Digital (@el19digital) March 17, 2024

Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, highlighted the exemplary tranquility of the citizens during the elections, despite the destabilizing attempts against this friendly country.

They reiterated to Putin, his deep respect, highlighting him always in Inclaudicable and solidary brotherhood and support in all just causes.

''For a New Time of Progress of the Encounter, Dialogue and what we all long for Joy, Hope, Human Brotherhood. Our Best Wishes for Personal Health, and Victories, many Victories of your People, and Peace in the Planet,'' ends the greeting of the Nicaraguan people and government to the Slavic giant.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue to govern the country until 2030 after gaining 87.34% of the vote after an extensive electoral process that lasted three days, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) reported at the end of the three-day vote.