China’s Spox: US Typical Big Country Bullying Small Countries

What the U.S. has done to Cuba, Panama and other small countries around the world is nothing but bullying, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said Wednesday in reference to U.S. criticism of big countries bullying small ones.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made these remarks in light of the U.S. State Department spokesperson's statement expressing that the fundamental principle that large countries cannot bully small ones has been violated in the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The spokesperson remarked that the U.S. has been intimidating small countries worldwide, such as Cuba, Panama, Grenada, Afghanistan, Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, and Syria over the years.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine issue, Zhao noted that the only correct option to end the ongoing crisis is to achieve a ceasefire, coupled with a serious commitment to dialogue and negotiations for peace.

An order based on unilaterally defined rules according to one's own norms, or the coercion of the parties involved in the conflict to take sides are not a solution to peacefully end such a crisis, the spokesman also stated.

Zhao Lijian responds to a recent US State Department comment that the basic principle of the international order is that "big countries cannot bully small countries."



Ouch. pic.twitter.com/05IZ9d4nl1 — Friends of Socialist China (@socialist_china) March 16, 2022

In this regard, Zhao said, "The world needs peace, not war; it calls for justice, not hegemony; it aspires to cooperation, not confrontation. This is what the vast majority of the world's countries expect".

The diplomat highlighted the importance of playing by the rules while respecting the international system with the United Nations at its core. He stressed that basic rules govern relations between nations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, so countries around the world must act in accordance with it.

Zhao concluded by saying that the United States should support peace and justice, as most countries in the world do, to ease the current tension in Ukraine.