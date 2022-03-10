China’s Political System Promotes Development for the World

During the ongoing two sessions, Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed China's economic and social development for this year with lawmakers and political advisors.

Foreign experts recognized the vital role played by the institutional strengths of Chinese socialism, which has allowed the country to face major challenges and boost development to assure more significant benefits for the world.

At the annual gathering of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the president pointed out that China's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its fight against poverty demonstrate the effectiveness of the country's political and governance systems.

In this respect, Yuri Tavrovsky, a professor with the People's Friendship University of Russia, noted the advantages of the socialism with Chinese characteristics, acknowledging the significant progress China has made regarding the containment of the pandemic and the eradication of poverty. He praised the nation's efforts to improve people's quality of life and promote the social development of the Chinese community.

For its part, Azza Radwan Sedky, a columnist for the Egyptian newspaper Ahram, remarked that the policy of the Chinese government is widely accepted by its people. She also spotlighted that the country has quickly managed to keep the COVID-19 pandemic at bay while some countries from the West are still struggling with it. The political analyst said that people's living standards in China are steadily improving.

Xi Jinping stresses food security at two sessions. pic.twitter.com/njBv2xlXeL — Barkhor Lhasa (@BarkhorLhasa) March 10, 2022

At the meeting, Xi Jinping also stated that the public's well-being is the first-order task, stressing that it is necessary to pay greater attention to those in a difficult situation to help them resolve problems.

Charles Onunaiju, director of the Center for China Studies in Nigeria, said China's whole-process people's democracy addresses substantive issues of life in an inclusive and participatory manner, which is the essence of democracy, he highlighted.

Natee Taweesrifuengfung, president of the Thailand-based Siam Think Tank, said that Chinese democracy is a true people's democracy, stating that a country's leading national and public interests must be to fight against poverty and to guarantee a productive life for its population.

Greek academic Pelagia Karpathiotaki stated that the role of China in the global economic recovery is essential. She remarked that China's financial stability and its initiatives to further international economic cooperation are crucial in the world's current scenario.