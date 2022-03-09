China: Legal Protection of Citizens To Be Improved

China to be one of the safest countries in the world as it improves its legal protection for citizens.

During the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, topics such as stepping up the protection of the rights and interests of the citizens are being addressed. The step is intended to consolidate China as one of the safest countries in the world.

The Great Hall of the People is hosting lawmakers from the NPC gathered to work in reports from the country's top court and top procuratorate at the national legislature's annual session aimed to create conditions for the development of a better legal environment in the country.

In their reports presented on Tuesday for review, Chief Justice Zhou Qiang and Procurator-General Zhang Jun highlighted the importance of stricter measures in the face of crimes committed against women and children, alongside other measures for improving the country's law-based governance gradually.

According to what has been presented, in 2022, the Supreme People's Court (SPC) will "severely crackdown on sexual abuse and the trafficking of women and children." Priority will be granted for prosecuting crimes that violate the personal rights of women and children by the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).

These actions came following a 10-month special operation promoted last week by the Ministry of Public Security to dismantle the abduction and trafficking of women and children. Comments point out that China has a sound legal framework for protecting women and children. Still, it is estimated that authorities are willing to go the extra mile to ensure the people enjoy even better protection.

"The reports are a positive response to address public concerns," the deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC) Wang Yan said, referring to the 3 356 personal safety protection writs to curb domestic violence granted by the Chinese court in 2021. "People feel reassured," he added.